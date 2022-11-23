Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

