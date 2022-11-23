Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 83,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

