Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

