Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 11,903 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 88,906 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 199,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.