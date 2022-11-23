Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 598 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $330.88 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $694.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.87 and a 200 day moving average of $364.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

