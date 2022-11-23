Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $296.83 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $447.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.40.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

