Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

