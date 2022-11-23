Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 153,945 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.