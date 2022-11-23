Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.