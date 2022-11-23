Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 11,601 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTMC stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

