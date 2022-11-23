Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 58,878 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 891.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,288.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 943.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 104,353 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 773.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $166.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.