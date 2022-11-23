Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 6,352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

