Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 710 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

