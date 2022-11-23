Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

