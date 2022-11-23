Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $65,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

