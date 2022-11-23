Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.