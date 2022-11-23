Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.