Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.96.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings Profile

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

