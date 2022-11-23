Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,947 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings Profile

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.