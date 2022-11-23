Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

