Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,680,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,375,000 after purchasing an additional 228,697 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.