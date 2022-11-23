Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,847,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $6,094,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 122,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

