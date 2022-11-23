Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

