Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.29. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $194.70.

