Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $184.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

