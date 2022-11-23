Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

