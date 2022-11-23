Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,928,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,737,000 after buying an additional 148,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Exelon by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 422,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 159,754 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

