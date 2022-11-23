Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $412.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.