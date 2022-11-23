Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in General Mills by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 387,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

