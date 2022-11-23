Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.