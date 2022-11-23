Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 697,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

GTO stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $56.72.

