Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

