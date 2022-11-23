Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

