Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

