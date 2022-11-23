Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $733.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $939.41. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

