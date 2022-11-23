Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $262.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

