Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 38,438 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

