Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,611 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 23.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 53.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,066,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,594 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enbridge

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

