Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,902 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

