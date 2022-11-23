Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 710 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.