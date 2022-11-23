Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 9,573 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.