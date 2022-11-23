Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

