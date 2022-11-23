Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,317,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,721 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,075,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

