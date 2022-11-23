Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONLN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

