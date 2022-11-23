Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

