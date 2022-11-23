Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

