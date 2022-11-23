Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 44.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

