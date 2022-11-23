Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

