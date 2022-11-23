Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ IDXX opened at $412.13 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
