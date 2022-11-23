Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 35,778 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,778 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

